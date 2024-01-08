Thieves Break Into A School And Get Away With Over US$17,200 Cash
A school in Bulawayo was targeted by thieves who broke into the premises and stole US$17,280.00 cash from a cash box. A police report seen by Pindula News states that the school is located at the corner of George Silundika Street and Third Avenue. Read the report:
Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of unlawful entry and theft which occurred at a school at corner George Silundika Street and Third Avenue. Unknown suspects broke into the school offices and stole US$17 280.00 cash which was in a cash box. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
The incident comes just days after a college owner in Masvingo was robbed of US$22,800 by an unidentified robber who was pretending to be looking for a place for a Form 1 student. The robber was armed with a pistol.
