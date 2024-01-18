Report All Deaths That Occur In The Community - Ministry Of Health
The Ministry of Health and Child Care in Zimbabwe is concerned about the spread of cholera during funeral gatherings. They have urged the public to report all deaths that occur in the community so that health workers can supervise the burials, especially those resulting from diarrheal causes, whether or not they are confirmed cases of cholera. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the ministry observed that funeral gatherings have become super-spreaders of the disease. Read the statement:
This comes after the ministry issued another statement noting that as of January 17, 2024, there have been 2,223 confirmed cases of cholera in the country. Tragically, 71 people have lost their lives due to this waterborne disease. The ministry has also reported 336 suspected deaths.
The highest number of cholera cases have been confirmed in Manicaland (1045), Harare (663), Mat South (147), Mash West (108), Mat East (106), and Chitungwiza (53). On the other hand, Bulawayo has recorded only three cases, while Mat North has reported just one case. It should be noted that Bulawayo (8) and Matabeleland North (11) have the fewest tests conducted.
Cholera is a serious illness caused by contaminated water or food. It spreads quickly and can lead to severe dehydration and even death if not treated promptly. The ministry is taking this situation seriously and is urging the public to take necessary precautions, such as reporting deaths and limiting eating during burials, to prevent further spread of the disease.
It is important for everyone to be aware of the signs and symptoms of cholera, such as diarrhoea, vomiting, and dehydration, and to seek medical attention if they suspect they or someone they know may be affected. By working together and following the guidance of health workers, the community can help control the spread of cholera and protect each other’s health.