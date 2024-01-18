Report All Deaths That Occur In The Community - Ministry Of Health

The highest number of cholera cases have been confirmed in Manicaland (1045), Harare (663), Mat South (147), Mash West (108), Mat East (106), and Chitungwiza (53). On the other hand, Bulawayo has recorded only three cases, while Mat North has reported just one case. It should be noted that Bulawayo (8) and Matabeleland North (11) have the fewest tests conducted.

Cholera is a serious illness caused by contaminated water or food. It spreads quickly and can lead to severe dehydration and even death if not treated promptly. The ministry is taking this situation seriously and is urging the public to take necessary precautions, such as reporting deaths and limiting eating during burials, to prevent further spread of the disease.

It is important for everyone to be aware of the signs and symptoms of cholera, such as diarrhoea, vomiting, and dehydration, and to seek medical attention if they suspect they or someone they know may be affected. By working together and following the guidance of health workers, the community can help control the spread of cholera and protect each other’s health.

