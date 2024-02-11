ZERA Announces February 2024 Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Prices

3 minutes ago Sun, 11 Feb 2024 16:35:28 GMT

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced the prices of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) for February 2024. According to a statement from ZERA, seen by Pindula News, the prices are calculated based on regulations called Petroleum (Liquid Petroleum Gas Pricing) Regulations 90 of 2021. For February, the price is set as follows:

US$1.86 per kilogram or ZWL20,290.5 per kilogram.

These prices have increased compared to January when LPG was priced at US$1.85 per kilogram and ZWL11,744.78 per kilogram. In December, the prices went up to US$1.84 and ZWL10,597.17 per kilogram. In November, the prices were US$1.85 and ZWL 10,597.17 per kilogram.

