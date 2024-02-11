ZERA Announces February 2024 Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Prices
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced the prices of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) for February 2024. According to a statement from ZERA, seen by Pindula News, the prices are calculated based on regulations called Petroleum (Liquid Petroleum Gas Pricing) Regulations 90 of 2021. For February, the price is set as follows:
- US$1.86 per kilogram or
- ZWL20,290.5 per kilogram.
- ZERA Hikes Fuel Prices; Petrol Now US$1.64 Per Litre, Up From US$1.57
- ZERA Raises Fuel Prices For January 2024
These prices have increased compared to January when LPG was priced at US$1.85 per kilogram and ZWL11,744.78 per kilogram. In December, the prices went up to US$1.84 and ZWL10,597.17 per kilogram. In November, the prices were US$1.85 and ZWL 10,597.17 per kilogram.
Operators who sell LPG are required to display the prices at their retail outlets in a visible and readable manner. It is important to note that selling LPG at prices lower than the prescribed prices is allowed if it benefits the traders.
In terms of safety, it is crucial to keep LPG cylinders away from stoves or any sources of flame or heat. This helps prevent accidents and ensure the safe use of LPG.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash