Accounting Assistant, Salaries (Mutare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receiving and reading authorised payroll input from various sections of the institution.
- Capturing of input on both payroll and NSSA platforms.
- Preparation of payments to payroll creditors.
- Filing payroll records in accordance and compliance with set university policies on records management.
- Any other duties assigned by the Supervisor from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Five (5) Ordinary level passes including English and Mathematics.
- National Diploma in Accounting/Human Resources/ IPMZ.
- Higher National Diploma in Accounting/Human Resources/ IPMZ is an added advantage.
- Proficient computer skills.
- Knowledge of payroll is an added advantage.
- At least one (1) year experience working in the payroll office.
How to Apply
Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:
Assistant Registrar – Human Resource
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road
Mutare
By no later than 1400 hours on 31 May 2024. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.