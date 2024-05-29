Pindula|Search Pindula
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Accounting Assistant, Salaries (Mutare)

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
May. 31, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Receiving and reading authorised payroll input from various sections of the institution.
  • Capturing of input on both payroll and NSSA platforms.
  • Preparation of payments to payroll creditors.
  • Filing payroll records in accordance and compliance with set university policies on records management.
  • Any other duties assigned by the Supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Five (5) Ordinary level passes including English and Mathematics.
  • National Diploma in Accounting/Human Resources/ IPMZ.
  • Higher National Diploma in Accounting/Human Resources/ IPMZ is an added advantage.
  • Proficient computer skills.
  • Knowledge of payroll is an added advantage.
  • At least one (1) year experience working in the payroll office.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

Assistant Registrar – Human Resource

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road

Mutare

By no later than 1400 hours on 31 May 2024. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter, and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. 

NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Website
+2638677008730
pr@msuas.ac.zw

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)

Head Of Operations & Business Development (Harare)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Assistant Financial Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback