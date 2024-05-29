Accounting Assistant, Salaries (Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receiving and reading authorised payroll input from various sections of the institution.

Capturing of input on both payroll and NSSA platforms.

Preparation of payments to payroll creditors.

Filing payroll records in accordance and compliance with set university policies on records management.

Any other duties assigned by the Supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Five (5) Ordinary level passes including English and Mathematics.

National Diploma in Accounting/Human Resources/ IPMZ.

Higher National Diploma in Accounting/Human Resources/ IPMZ is an added advantage.

Proficient computer skills.

Knowledge of payroll is an added advantage.

At least one (1) year experience working in the payroll office.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

Assistant Registrar – Human Resource