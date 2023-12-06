Job Description

Childline Zimbabwe is a Private Voluntary Organisation which is registered under the laws of Zimbabwe, specialising in child protection, championing, guarding and protecting their rights through the provision of safe, confidential and child friendly reporting mechanisms centred on a free 24 hour counselling services. It seeks to recruit a qualified individual to take up the role of an Administrative Assistant Graduate Intern.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manning the front office and ensuring a welcoming and professional atmosphere.

Answering and directing phone calls promptly and efficiently.

Providing general support and assistance to visitors.

Organizing and scheduling appointments for team members.

Planning meetings and events, including taking detailed minutes.

Ordering office supplies and consumables to maintaining adequate stock levels.

Conducting regular stock counts and maintaining stocks register.

Ensuring office security is maintained and taking appropriate measures.

Keeping track of utilities and rates to ensure timely payments.

Maintaining cleanliness and tidiness of office spaces and grounds.

Performing general clerical duties such as scanning, photocopying, mailing, and filing.

Assisting with any other duties as assigned by the Line Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma / Degree in Administration or equivalent.

Proficiency and experience in MS Word, Excel, social skills.

Strong organizational skills with the ability to multi-task.

Excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritize work.

Attention to detail and problem-solving skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Must be able to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

To apply, please send your documents in PDF that includes your cover letter describing your interest, qualifications, contactable references, and your CV to Childline Human Resources at: recruitment@childline.org.zw. Applications should be clearly marked with the position applied for in the email subject line.

NB: Childline is an equal opportunity organization and encourages both female and male candidates to apply. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. Applicants will be considered on a rolling basis and shortlisting will proceed as applications are received. Zimbabwean candidates are encouraged to apply.