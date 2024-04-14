Free Lance Photographer and Videographer Consultant x3 (Harare)

Job Description

PSH is seeking a qualified freelance consultant to provide high-quality event photography, videography, and editing services. The consultant will be responsible for capturing relevant pictures and videos during events as directed by PSH staff, sharing them on time, and editing them into skits, short films, or documentaries. The consultant can work individually or as a team.

Part Time

Duties and Responsibilities

Takes high-quality pictures during events.

Captures high-quality videos with audio during events.

Shares pictures and videos in real-time for posting purposes.

Edits pictures and videos to create skits, short films, or documentaries.

Creates and share drive with images and videos.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 2 years of experience in photography, videography, and design.

Proven track record in event documentation and video production.

Ability to share samples of previous picture and video productions.

Prior experience working with PSH, or other NGOs is an added advantage.

Note: The consultant will be responsible for providing their own photography and videography equipment, including cameras, lenses, lighting, and audio equipment. They should also possess the necessary editing software and tools to deliver the expected outputs.

Other

How to Apply

In return, PSH offers competitive remuneration, commensurate with qualifications and experience. PSH is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from qualified individuals regardless of gender identity or expression, race, religion, national origin, or disability. All interested candidates are encouraged to follow the following steps when applying:

Complete the Application for the position you wish to apply for, Click here to apply

Send your updated CVs to: recruitment@psh.org.zw

NB: Please note that applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.