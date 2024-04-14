Freelance Sales/ Marketing Representatives [Chinhoyi x2, Banket x1, Kariba x1, Karoi x1& Chirundu x1]
Job Description
A leading company in the security industry is searching for results-driven location based Freelance Sales/Marketing Representatives to actively seek and engage customer prospects in the above locations.
The successful persons will source new sales opportunities and close sales to achieve set targets. Reporting to the Business Development Officer, the successful candidates will play a key role in increasing and managing our customer base as well as negotiating with clients, generating leads, qualifying prospects and managing the sales of products and services. As an outside Sales/Marketing Representative or Sales Agent, they will also research on competition within their respective areas of jurisdiction.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prospecting for sales of security services tailored exclusively to the client’s needs.
- Develops annual business plan in conjunction with the Business Development Officer, which details activities to follow during the fiscal year, which will focus on meeting or exceeding sales quota.
- Assists in implementation of the company’s marketing plans as needed.
- Coordinates all promotional, marketing and advertising activities within area of jurisdiction.
- Meets and exceeds monthly sales, goals and targets.
- Stay up to date on company best prices, policies, products, pricing and promotional activities
- Monitors and reports the potential collaborators and competitor activities and identify any business threats and opportunities within area of jurisdiction.
- Assist in developing innovative strategies to retain clients.
- Social media and website management.
- “Get the sale” using various customer sales methods (door-to-door, cold calling, presentations etc).
- Forecast sales, develop “out of the box” sales strategies/models and evaluate their effectiveness.
- Evaluates customers’ requirements, needs and build productive long-lasting relationships.
- Attends meetings, sales events and trainings to keep abreast of the latest developments.
- Maintains and expands client database within your assigned territory.
- Present, promote and sell products/services using solid arguments to existing and prospective customers.
- Establishes, develops and maintains positive business and customer relationships.
- Expedites the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree / Diploma Marketing/Business or related Discipline.
- Knowledge of MS Office.
Other Attributes:
- Highly motivated and target driven.
- Excellent selling, negotiation and communication skills.
- Prioritizing, time management and organizational skills.
- Ability to create and deliver presentations tailored to the needs of the audience.
- Relationship management skills and openness to feedback.
- Work experience as a Sales Representative will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
In return, the company offers competitive compensation which will be commission based and great prospects for growth within the organisation. Applicants should preferably be resident in town of choice. Interested candidates should submit their detailed curriculum vitae together with copies of certificates clearly indicating the town of choice to: recruitmentvol2024@gmail.com.
Deadline: 17 April 2024
Volsec Security
Volsec Security is a security services company in Zimbabwe that was established in 2009 with the sole purpose of providing customised quality security services to its clientele at highly competitive rates. Volsec security is an indigenous company that is locally owned with a nationwide foot print. We have established ourselves to be the major, leading and best in the Zimbabwean security industry, with a diverse clientele base in the banking, mining, embassies, and airlines industries.