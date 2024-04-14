Freelance Sales/ Marketing Representatives [Kadoma x2, Kwekwe x2, Gweru x2, Chegutu x1 & Zvishavane x1]

Job Description

A leading company in the security industry is searching for results-driven location based Freelance Sales/Marketing Representatives to actively seek and engage customer prospects in the above locations.

The successful persons will source new sales opportunities and close sales to achieve set targets. Reporting to the Business Development Officer, the successful candidates will play a key role in increasing and managing our customer base as well as negotiating with clients, generating leads, qualifying prospects and managing the sales of products and services. As an outside Sales/Marketing Representative or Sales Agent, they will also research on competition within their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prospecting for sales of security services tailored exclusively to the client’s needs.

Develops annual business plan in conjunction with the Business Development Officer, which details activities to follow during the fiscal year, which will focus on meeting or exceeding sales quota.

Assists in implementation of the company’s marketing plans as needed.

Coordinates all promotional, marketing and advertising activities within area of jurisdiction.

Meets and exceeds monthly sales, goals and targets.

Stay up to date on company best prices, policies, products, pricing and promotional activities

Monitors and reports the potential collaborators and competitor activities and identify any business threats and opportunities within area of jurisdiction.

Assist in developing innovative strategies to retain clients.

Social media and website management.

“Get the sale” using various customer sales methods (door-to-door, cold calling, presentations etc).

Forecast sales, develop “out of the box” sales strategies/models and evaluate their effectiveness.

Evaluates customers’ requirements, needs and build productive long-lasting relationships.

Attends meetings, sales events and trainings to keep abreast of the latest developments.

Maintains and expands client database within your assigned territory.

Present, promote and sell products/services using solid arguments to existing and prospective customers.

Establishes, develops and maintains positive business and customer relationships.

Expedites the resolution of customer problems and complaints to maximize satisfaction.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree / Diploma Marketing/Business or related Discipline.

Knowledge of MS Office.

Other Attributes: