Graduate Trainee Programme 2024: Actuarial Management – FBC Reinsurance
Job Description
The Life and Health Department, FBC Reinsurance is seeking to recruit a young graduate for a graduate training and development programme as part of its talent management strategy. It is expected that the prospective applicant must be highly computer literate and technologically savvy.
The training will specifically focus on Actuarial management. The training programme will run for approximately 24 months. The trainee is expected to be ready to be deployed into a substantive position should one be available at the end of the 24 months and should be able to demonstrate in-depth knowledge of the different areas covered during the training period.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Prospective candidates must be 25 years of age or younger and have attained a minimum of an upper second class degree (2.1) pass in Actuarial Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Financial Engineering or any closely related fields.
Applicants are expected to have the following attributes;
- Self-drive and motivation.
- Highest level of Integrity.
- Innovation and creativity.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Team player capability and high level of confidence.
- High computer literacy.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants that meet the above specifications may submit their applications via email to: human.resources@fbc.co.zw, clearly marked: "Actuarial Graduate Trainee Programme"
Deadline: 10 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
FBC Holdings
FBC Holdings Limited (FBCH) is an Investment holding company listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange(link is external) and whose principal activities are in Zimbabwe. The Group offers diverse financial services through subsidiaries that span commercial banking, mortgage financing, short-term insurance, re-insurance, securities trading and micro financing. In all, FBC Holdings Group comprises FBC Bank Limited, FBC Building Society, FBC Reinsurance, FBC Securities (Private) Limited, MicroPlan Financial Services (Private) Limited and an insurance company.
Head Office
6th Floor FBC Centre
45 Nelson Mandela Avenue
P.O. Box 1227
Harare, Zimbabwe
- Telephone: +263-242- 783 204/783 206-7/707 057/797 759|772 706
- E-mail: info@fbc.co.zw(link sends e-mail)
- Call Centre: 080 800 25, 080 800 26
- Whatsapp: +263 772 419 693, +263 772 152 647