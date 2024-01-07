Graduate Trainee Programme 2024: Life Underwriting- FBC Reinsurance

Job Description

Life Underwriting- FBC Reinsurance

The Life and Health Department, FBC Reinsurance is seeking to recruit a young graduate for a graduate training and development programme as part of its talent management strategy. It is expected that the prospective applicant must be highly computer literate and technologically savvy.

The training will specifically focus on Life Underwriting. The training programme will run for approximately 24 months. The trainee is expected to be ready to be deployed into a substantive position should one be available at the end of the 24 months and should be able to demonstrate in-depth knowledge of the different areas covered during the training period.