Head Of Operations & Business Development (Harare)
Job Description
AFC insurance, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a Head of Operations & Business Development. Reporting to the Managing Director, the successful candidate will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of all technical units, and providing direction to Management on a continuous basis to ensure the company operates efficiently and effectively. He/she will also be responsible for improving efficiency, increasing profitability, monitoring technical activities, identifying business opportunities, analysing financial and accounting data and to evaluate performance & productivity.
The successful candidate will further be tasked with effectively managing operations and processes associated with underwriting, claims, re-insurance, and business development while offering technical guidance and training to the team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for directing, coordinating and growing the business and identifying new business opportunities.
- Develop a clear strategy for optimum performance while achieving growth targets within the strategic plan and risk appetite set by the Board of Directors.
- To continuously supervise all departments' compliance with Risk Management Policy and framework.
- To ensure internal deadlines for submission of premium bookings and claims payments are strictly adhered to.
- Responsible for establishing and strengthening relationships with all customers and intermediaries to ensure customers are always provided with efficient service levels.
- Monitor customer preferences in various segments to determine focus of retail sales efforts.
- Ensuring timely preparation of accurate, informative reports to management for decision-making. The individual must have good time management skills and the ability to structure the workday. & Fostering and maintenance of good corporate image through liaison with all stakeholders, including, competitors, intermediaries and the public and maintain high public relations.
- Conduct market research and intelligence and advise the company and senior management on changes in the insurance market in terms of rates and products.
- Ensuring that the staff performance management process of KP| is embraced and continuously carried out within the departments for effective and efficient service to ensure profitable and sustainable growth of the Company.
- Ensure continuous internal and external training of heads of departments in the company.
- Managing budgets & operational costs while achieving the Company strategy and set targets.
- Ability to network within the market and recognize the need for change in a continuously changing insurance market.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree in Business Management, Business Administration, Finance, Insurance & Risk Management or equivalent
- A Master's Degree is a distinct advantage.
- Recognised professional insurance qualification e.g. ACIl or equivalent.
- A minimum of ten (10) years working experience in the short-term insurance industry of which 5 years should be in a Managerial position.
- Excellent communication skills both oral and written including formal and informal presentation skills.
- Good interpersonal & collaborative skills to be effective team player.
- Good customer relations skills
- A high level of integrity.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume by no later than 31 May 2024.
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume by no later than 31 May 2024.

All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your e-mail subject reference. Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)
The AFC Holdings is a Group of Companies comprising of the following subsidiaries: -AFC Land and Development Bank -AFC Commercial Bank (formerly Agribank) -AFC Leasing Company -AFC Insurance Company AFC Holdings is a one stop shop for development finance, commercial banking, insurance and leasing with special focus on agriculture development.