Head Of Operations & Business Development (Harare)

Job Description

AFC insurance, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a Head of Operations & Business Development. Reporting to the Managing Director, the successful candidate will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of all technical units, and providing direction to Management on a continuous basis to ensure the company operates efficiently and effectively. He/she will also be responsible for improving efficiency, increasing profitability, monitoring technical activities, identifying business opportunities, analysing financial and accounting data and to evaluate performance & productivity.

The successful candidate will further be tasked with effectively managing operations and processes associated with underwriting, claims, re-insurance, and business development while offering technical guidance and training to the team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for directing, coordinating and growing the business and identifying new business opportunities.

Develop a clear strategy for optimum performance while achieving growth targets within the strategic plan and risk appetite set by the Board of Directors.

To continuously supervise all departments' compliance with Risk Management Policy and framework.

To ensure internal deadlines for submission of premium bookings and claims payments are strictly adhered to.

Responsible for establishing and strengthening relationships with all customers and intermediaries to ensure customers are always provided with efficient service levels.

Monitor customer preferences in various segments to determine focus of retail sales efforts.

Ensuring timely preparation of accurate, informative reports to management for decision-making. The individual must have good time management skills and the ability to structure the workday. & Fostering and maintenance of good corporate image through liaison with all stakeholders, including, competitors, intermediaries and the public and maintain high public relations.

Conduct market research and intelligence and advise the company and senior management on changes in the insurance market in terms of rates and products.

Ensuring that the staff performance management process of KP| is embraced and continuously carried out within the departments for effective and efficient service to ensure profitable and sustainable growth of the Company.

Ensure continuous internal and external training of heads of departments in the company.

Managing budgets & operational costs while achieving the Company strategy and set targets.

Ability to network within the market and recognize the need for change in a continuously changing insurance market.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree in Business Management, Business Administration, Finance, Insurance & Risk Management or equivalent

A Master's Degree is a distinct advantage.

Recognised professional insurance qualification e.g. ACIl or equivalent.

A minimum of ten (10) years working experience in the short-term insurance industry of which 5 years should be in a Managerial position.

Excellent communication skills both oral and written including formal and informal presentation skills.

Good interpersonal & collaborative skills to be effective team player.

Good customer relations skills

A high level of integrity.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume by no later than 31 May 2024.