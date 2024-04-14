Integrated HIV Care Nurse ( Harare)

Job Description

To provide comprehensive, person-centred, and quality integrated HIV/SRHR services to clients with the aim of ensuring that all recipients of care are linked to and retained in HIV prevention, care, and treatment services and supported to lead healthier lives and to plan the families they desire.

Duties and Responsibilities

Applies appropriate HIV testing modalities and screening tool to optimize efficiency in HIV testing.

Provides PD-HTS, targeted outreach and HIV-ST as guided by hot spot mapping or risk network referrals as appropriate.

Provides HIV self-testing for target populations and track all recipients for confirmatory testing, linkage to care and treatment, as appropriate.

Conducts person-centred index case testing (ICT) and contact tracing in key and priority populations such as newly diagnosed HIV positive clients, virally unsuppressed, and adult men, in a safe and ethical manner as per WHO and PEPFAR guidelines.

Provides facility and community Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) initiation.

Assesses and provides all HIV negative clients with the most appropriate biomedical prevention methods such as VMMC, PrEP, DREAMS, Condom programming and STI screening and treatment.

Links HIV negative clients to social support structures and/or case managers for continued care support.

Provides information to all HIV negative recipients of care on available biomedical prevention options for them to make informed choices.

Leads GBV /IPV case identification, providing timely first line support i.e., minimum package of care and post GBV support using the LIVES framework.

Proactively assesses for risk of defaulting and mitigates against this through appropriate differentiated care models.

Longitudinally follows-up and actively tracks clients eligible for viral load testing. (Set appointments, educates, and keeps clients aware of appointment dates through client held records/SMS reminders etc)

Provides viral load monitoring services from sample collection to transportation, documentation, and uses the results in management of recipients of care.

Continuously counsels’ clients on the benefits of U=U to, among other reasons, motivates early ART initiation, improves treatment adherence and retention.

Works with a multi-disciplinary team to conduct enhanced adherence counselling (EAC) for clients with high (unsuppressed) viral loads, does follow-up viral load testing and switches/maintains treatment in line with MOHCC guidelines.

Implements facility and community differentiated service delivery models to retain clients on ART.

Tracks defaulters, returns them to care and respectfully looks for, address and documents reasons for defaulting.

Leads the transition of stable KP and Gen Pop clients to friendly/capacitated public sector clinics.

Provides family planning methods, both short and long-term, offer clients a chosen method of family planning according to WHO medical eligibility criteria and national guidelines.

Provides comprehensive information (through counselling for choice) and health education to all clients as part of integrated HIV/SRH package of care.

Adheres to PSH SRH quality assurance standards when offering services (technical and expertise informed choice, client safety, privacy and confidentiality and continuity of care)

Manages family planning related problems i.e., side effects, complications and adverse events according to set guidelines and protocols.

Performs quality cervical cancer screening through HPV DNA testing/ VIAC according to standard SOPs and explains and interprets the results to the client.

Works with community health workers to mobilise clients for SRHR services.

Provides treatment of cervical pre-cancerous lesions using cryotherapy

Provides STI screening and treatment services according to national guidelines.

Attends to SRH emergencies (on call), takes appropriate action and report to supervisor as appropriate.

Ensures completion and updates of all relevant registers and facility green books in line with MOHCC and PEPFAR minimum standards of care.

Records all clients receiving services in DHIS2/Bahmni as appropriate.

Reports all adverse events (provider/client detected) within reporting timelines.

Conducts data deduplication for all newly diagnosed HIV positive clients.

Participates in on-site data analysis, and development and implementation of CQI plans.

Coordinates community health workers in integrated HIV/SRH demand creation and service delivery.

Manages KP Health Assistants, PrEP Champions and CHW-AGYW within one’s cluster.

Participates in collaborative defaulter tracking and provision of support for retention in care.

Participates in planning and coordination meetings with other district stakeholders.

Establishes strong working relationships with the MOHCC and other key stakeholders to ensure sustainability of the program.

Participates in the capacity building of community health workers in the cluster.

Qualifications and Experience

Nursing Diploma, and valid registration with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.

Rapid HIV Testing training with demonstrated competency in rapid HIV testing.

ART training.

Family planning training.

At least 3 years’ relevant working experience.

Clean class 3 or 4 driver’s license and ability and willingness to ride a motorbike is an added advantage.

Other

