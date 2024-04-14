IPC Team Lead (DSU) Part-time (Harare)

Job Description

The District IPC Team Lead will support the Project Manager in coordinating district level implementation of the Amplifying Drug and Substance Abuse (DSA) linkages to SRHR and Mental Health in Zimbabwe project, which seeks to increase knowledge on the negative impact of DSA on SRHR and mental health and change attitudes among at-risk boys, men and adolescent girls and young women (AGYW).

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervises Drug and Substance Abuse (DSA) IPC activities at community level.

Plans and conducts community dialogues and roadshows.

Assists in the development & roll out of interventions promoting DSA Awareness, linkage of people who use and inject drugs (PWUID) to SRHR, HIV, mental health & rehabilitation services.

Identifies locations across the community, suitable for execution of group IPC sessions.

Provides guidance and continuous feedback to improve support for PWUID at community level.

Provides guidance on innovative ways to conduct IPC on DSA awareness, linkage of people who use and inject (PWUID) to SRHR services & linkage of PWUID to rehabilitation services.

Submits weekly highlight reports and monthly detailed reports.

Distributes promotional material across district facilities and key locations.

Provides support in training community cadres on campaign key messages and job aides.

Assists with data collection from targeted referral facilities.

Documents project success stories and or lessons learnt.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 5 ‘O’ levels.

Diploma/Degree in Social Sciences or Health Promotions is an added advantage.

Experience working in the district applied for is an added advantage.

Experience working in public health/SRHR/Mental Health/Drug & Substance Abuse programming is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

In return, PSH offers competitive remuneration, commensurate with qualifications and experience. PSH is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from qualified individuals regardless of gender identity or expression, race, religion, national origin, or disability. All interested candidates are encouraged to follow the following steps when applying:

Complete the Application for the position you wish to apply for, Click here to aplly

Send your updated CVs to recruitment@psh.org.zw

NB: Please note that applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.