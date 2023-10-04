Software Development Manager

Job Description

DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Gwanda State University is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates and differently abled people are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Defining SMART objectives for team members to meet project deadlines and ensuring adherence to timelines and best practices.

Overseeing all activities within the software development team.

Providing mentorship and guidance to team members to foster enhanced productivity.

Ensuring the diligent execution of appropriate software development procedures and processes

Addressing performance issues and making necessary adjustments when required.

Continuously monitoring, evaluating, and ensuring the successful completion of tasks and projects.

Executing design plans, reviewing unit tests, and conducting testing and debugging of applications.

Documenting software development progress and monitoring the status of ongoing software development.

Implementing database security measures and business continuity plans.

Participating in hands-on development where necessary.

Collaborating closely with management, University departments and support services to enhance existing systems and create new ones

Qualifications and Experience

The preferred candidate should possess a Master’s Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering /Information Technology/ Information Systems/ Software Engineering.

Additionally, a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/ Information Technology/Information Systems/Software Engineering.

Proficiency in at least one (1) of the following: Structured Query Language (SQL), server management and configuration, cyber security, data analytics, mobile application development, cloud computing or virtualization, is considered an added advantage.

Candidates must have experience in leading development teams and a track record of designing, deploying, and integrating software solutions.

A minimum of five (5) years of software development experience with verifiable software implementation successes is essential.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to: