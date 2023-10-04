Pindula|Search Pindula
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Software Programmer

Gwanda State University (GSU)
Oct. 13, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Gwanda State University is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates and differently abled people are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Actively participating in development of software applications tailored to the University’s needs.
  • Taking part in the entire systems development life cycle, from initial planning to implementation and maintenance.
  • Collaborating closely with the Software Engineer to address intricate technical design challenges.
  • Writing and maintaining code for small to mid-sized projects.
  • Monitor and evaluate system performance and attend to user requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Candidates should possess a Diploma in Information Technology/Computer Science/Electronic Engineering.
  • Five (5) Ordinary level passes including English Language and Mathematics.
  • At least one (1) year of relevant post qualification experience.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 13 October 2023

Gwanda State University (GSU)

Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.

Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi

