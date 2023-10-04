Software Programmer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Gwanda State University is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates and differently abled people are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Actively participating in development of software applications tailored to the University’s needs.

Taking part in the entire systems development life cycle, from initial planning to implementation and maintenance.

Collaborating closely with the Software Engineer to address intricate technical design challenges.

Writing and maintaining code for small to mid-sized projects.

Monitor and evaluate system performance and attend to user requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

Candidates should possess a Diploma in Information Technology/Computer Science/Electronic Engineering.

Five (5) Ordinary level passes including English Language and Mathematics.

At least one (1) year of relevant post qualification experience.

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar