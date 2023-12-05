Support Engineer (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking to recruit a highly skilled Support Engineer with development experience in PHP, Laravel, React.js, Tailwind, Agile, Continuous Deployment, Git, and Azure Cloud Services. Incumbent must have experience in web development and be proficient in both front-end and back-end technologies.

Duties and Responsibilities

You will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining complex web applications, as well as leading projects, mentoring junior developers, and managing Git repositories and Azure Cloud Services.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science/Software Engineering or related field.

At least 5 years of experience in fullstack development, with expertise in PHP, Laravel, React.js, Tailwind, Agile, Continuous Deployment, Git, and Azure Cloud Services.

Experience working with databases such as MySQL and PostgreSQL.

Strong knowledge of web development concepts (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, RESTful APIs).

Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants meeting the above criteria should submit their applications together with detailed CVs and certified copies of their certificates and degree transcripts to: careers@accessfinance.com

Deadline: 08 December 2023