Support Engineer (Harare)
Job Description
We are seeking to recruit a highly skilled Support Engineer with development experience in PHP, Laravel, React.js, Tailwind, Agile, Continuous Deployment, Git, and Azure Cloud Services. Incumbent must have experience in web development and be proficient in both front-end and back-end technologies.
Duties and Responsibilities
- You will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining complex web applications, as well as leading projects, mentoring junior developers, and managing Git repositories and Azure Cloud Services.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Computer Science/Software Engineering or related field.
- At least 5 years of experience in fullstack development, with expertise in PHP, Laravel, React.js, Tailwind, Agile, Continuous Deployment, Git, and Azure Cloud Services.
- Experience working with databases such as MySQL and PostgreSQL.
- Strong knowledge of web development concepts (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, RESTful APIs).
- Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants meeting the above criteria should submit their applications together with detailed CVs and certified copies of their certificates and degree transcripts to: careers@accessfinance.com
Deadline: 08 December 2023
Access Forex
Access Forex is a safe, secure and low-cost remittance service. Access Forex allows you to send money home from the UK and South Africa using your mobile device, laptop and through our registered agents. Your Money can be collected as mobile money USD cash, Rands or local currency cash Our Agents in Zimbabwe are registered Bureaux which means your recipient can choose to convert the USD into Rand or local currency at competitive rates.
Email: support@accessforex.com