The Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G is a mid-range smartphone with a focus on performance and photography. It features a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The phone also has a triple-lens rear camera system with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera has a resolution of 32MP.

One of the key selling points of the Camon 20 Pro 5G is its 5G support. This means that you can enjoy super-fast data speeds and low latency, which is perfect for streaming video, gaming, and downloading large files.

  • Storage Memory256GB
  • Selfie Front Camera32 Megapixels
  • Release DateMay 2023
  • RAM8GB
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13
  • Network5G - 4G LTE - 3G - 2G
  • ModelCamon 20 Pro 5G
  • Fast Charge33W wired
  • Display6.67 inches
  • Battery Size5000 mAh
  • Back Camera64 Megapixels
  • ProcessorMediatek Dimensity 8050 (6 nm)

