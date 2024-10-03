The Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G is a mid-range smartphone with a focus on performance and photography. It features a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The phone also has a triple-lens rear camera system with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera has a resolution of 32MP.

One of the key selling points of the Camon 20 Pro 5G is its 5G support. This means that you can enjoy super-fast data speeds and low latency, which is perfect for streaming video, gaming, and downloading large files.