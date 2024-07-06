Infinix Smart 7 Plus

The Infinix Smart 7 has a large 6.6-inch HD+ display, a large 6000mAh battery, and an octa-core Spreadtrum SC9863A processor. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The rear camera is a 13MP dual camera with a depth sensor, and the front-facing camera is a 5MP sensor. The phone runs on Android 12.