Infinix Smart 8 (64GB, 3GB)

The Infinix Smart 8 packs a powerful punch with 64GB of storage and 3GB of RAM, expandable up to 6GB for a smoother experience. Run multiple apps and games simultaneously with ease. Plus, the latest Android 13 keeps you up-to-date with the newest features and security.
Full Specifications
- ➤ Storage Memory64GB
- ➤ RAM3GB
- ➤ Extended RAM3GB
- ➤ Battery Size5000 mAh
- ➤ Fast Charge10W
- ➤ Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
- ➤ Back Camera13 Megapixels
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera8 Megapixels
- ➤ ProcessorUnisoc T606
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 13
- ➤ Display6.6''
- ➤ ColoursTimber Black, Shiny Gold, Crystal Green, Galaxy White
- ➤ ModelSmart 8
- ➤ Release DateNovember 2023