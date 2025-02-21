Pindula
Infinix Smart 8 (64GB, 3GB)

64GB
3GB
5000 mAh
13 Megapixels
$97.00
In Stock
Cash on Delivery

Zero Deposit Credit Options

Civil servants and pensioners in Zimbabwe only.

Delivery throughout Zimbabwe

$0 /mo3 months
$0 /mo6 months
The Infinix Smart 8 packs a powerful punch with 64GB of storage and 3GB of RAM, expandable up to 6GB for a smoother experience. Run multiple apps and games simultaneously with ease. Plus, the latest Android 13 keeps you up-to-date with the newest features and security.

  • Storage Memory64GB
  • RAM3GB
  • Extended RAM3GB
  • Battery Size5000 mAh
  • Fast Charge10W
  • Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
  • Back Camera13 Megapixels
  • Selfie Front Camera8 Megapixels
  • ProcessorUnisoc T606
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13
  • Display6.6''
  • ColoursTimber Black, Shiny Gold, Crystal Green, Galaxy White
  • ModelSmart 8
  • Release DateNovember 2023

