Tecno Camon 20 is a mid-range smartphone released in Zimbabwe on 30 May 2023. It has a high memory capacity of 256GB storage and 8GB RAM memory. It also has 8GB extended RAM making it 16GB in total.
The battery is 5000 mAh and comes with 33W fast charging making it possible to charge the battery significantly within just one hour.
Key Features
- Storage: 256GB
- RAM: 8GB (with 8GB extended RAM)
- Battery: 33W (with 18W Charger default)
- Network: 4G LTE
- Camera: Rear Camera: 64MP /2MP/ AI CAM/ Quad Flash(Ring-Flash)
- Front Selfie camera: Front Camera: 32MP
- Display: AMOLED with Fingerprint on Display (6.67") with 1080*2400 resolution
- Processor: G85 Octa-Core
- Sensors: G-Sensor, Ambient Light and Distance Sensor, Electronic compass, Fingerprint Sensor
- Operating System: Android 13 with HiOS skin
- Colors: Predawn Black/Serenity Blue/Glacier Glow