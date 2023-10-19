Local Government Minister Chitando Informs Bulawayo City Council About Expulsion Of 12 CCC Councillors

I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Citizens Coalition for Change, stating that the following councillors have ceased to be members of the Citizens Coalition for Change political party. In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please proceed to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of these vacancies.

Today, the councillors met to choose an acting deputy mayor as a replacement for the recalled Mabutho.

Bulawayo Mayor, David Coltart, criticised the recalls and stated that the Minister’s actions are a significant violation of section 68 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to administrative justice. He said:

The Minister was required to ascertain whether the person purporting to act on behalf of the party was authorised to do so. He was also required to act in a procedurally fair manner, which includes the right of the Councillors affected to be heard before he acted. But the greatest breach is the moral breach – all of these Councillors have recently been voted into office by the overwhelming votes (over 80% majorities in most cases), directly or indirectly, of the citizens of Bulawayo. This is a total negation of democracy- it is an outrage.

Coltart said that ZANU PF is the only party benefiting from these actions and is likely responsible for them. He said although this undermines the work of the Bulawayo City Council, they will keep working hard to improve the city. Coltart said they will also take legal and diplomatic actions to challenge this “unjust behaviour.”

