Account Manager (Beitbridge)
Dandemutande
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Present and sell company products and services to potential and existing customers.
- Identifying client specific needs and creating a value proposal to suit.
- Attend to walk-in sales and leads from the ticketing system.
- Have sufficient product knowledge, training and pricing to successfully conclude a sale.
- Maintaining communication with existing clients for retention purposes.
- Ensure that client issues are dealt with in an efficient manner, quickly escalating any problems that may arise.
- Close interaction with the technical team and other sales personnel, to gather, monitor and analyze performance data and ongoing strategy on a weekly basis throughout the month.
- Gather market intelligence and report back.
- Negotiating variations in price, delivery and specifications with Managers.
- Prepare quotations and proforma invoices.
- Attend sales meetings and prepare monthly/weekly sales reports.
- Assist in debt collection.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Marketing/ Business Management and/or any Commercial degree and/or Telecoms/IT Qualification.
- At least 2 years working experience in sales.
- Good analytical skills.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 12 December 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Dandemutande
Browse Jobs
Dandemutande is a premier, fast-growing Zimbabwean Internet Access Provider (IAP) that merges cutting edge connectivity, voice, productivity, cloud and cybersecurity solutions with 24/7 customer support to help optimize the performance of your business.
Our comprehensive portfolio of Internet connectivity solutions, Data Center services, Cloud solutions, ICT hardware, ICT software, Managed IT services and Unified Communications solutions provide powerful options to address your most difficult IT challenges.
Related Jobs
ZIMCARE TRUST
Secretary: Clerical (Harare)
Deadline:
Nash Paints
Accountant (Harare)
Deadline:
Associated Belts and Bearings
Accounts Clerk (Harare)
Deadline:
Friendship Bench Zimbabwe
Grants and Compliance Manager (Harare)
Deadline:
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Accountants x2 (Harare)
Deadline: