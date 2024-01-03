Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

The professional will be responsible for managing financial records, preparing financial statements, and ensuring the accuracy of financial information for the organisation. The role involves analyzing financial data, maintaining accounting principles, practices, and procedures, and supporting the overall financial health of the business.

Duties and Responsibilities

Financial Record Keeping:

Maintain accurate and up-to-date financial records.

Record financial transactions and ensure proper documentation.

Classify and code financial transactions for proper accounting.

Recording of transactions must be done daily before you send the daily report for Zimbabwe and Zambia

Financial Reporting: