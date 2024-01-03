Accountant (Harare)
Job Description
The professional will be responsible for managing financial records, preparing financial statements, and ensuring the accuracy of financial information for the organisation. The role involves analyzing financial data, maintaining accounting principles, practices, and procedures, and supporting the overall financial health of the business.
Duties and Responsibilities
Financial Record Keeping:
- Maintain accurate and up-to-date financial records.
- Record financial transactions and ensure proper documentation.
- Classify and code financial transactions for proper accounting.
- Recording of transactions must be done daily before you send the daily report for Zimbabwe and Zambia
Financial Reporting:
- Prepare and analyze financial statements, including income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements.
- Generate financial reports for management, stakeholders, and regulatory authorities
- Ensure compliance with accounting standards and regulations.
Budgeting and Forecasting:
- Assist in the development of budgets and financial forecasts.
- Monitor budget variances and provide analysis to support decision- making.
Tax Compliance:
- Prepare and file accurate and timely tax returns.
- Stay updated on changes in tax laws and regulations.
Audit Support:
- Collaborate with auditors during internal and external audits.
- Provide necessary documentation and explanations for audit inquiries.
Financial Analysis:
- Conduct financial analysis to identify trends, variances, and areas for improvement.
- Provide insights to support strategic financial decision-making.
Reconciliation:
- Perform regular reconciliation of financial accounts, ensuring accuracy and completeness.
- Investigate and resolve discrepancies in financial records.
Compliance:
- Ensure compliance with accounting policies, procedures, and relevant laws.
- Make sure that money must not be released without proper authorization
- Stay informed about changes in accounting standards and regulations.
Financial Software and Systems:
- Utilize accounting software and other financial management tools effectively.
- Recommend and implement improvements to financial systems.
Communication:
- Collaborate with other departments to obtain financial information and
- support decision-making.
- Communicate financial information clearly to non-financial stakeholders.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or related.
- Professional certification (e.g.,C.I.S, ACCA) is often preferred.
- Proven experience as an accountant or in a similar role.
- Strong knowledge of accounting principles, practices, standards,
- laws, and regulations.
- Proficiency in accounting software and Microsoft Excel.
- Excellent attention to detail and organizational skills.
- Analytical and problem-solving abilities.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must send their CVs to: hr@mjconsultants.co.zw with subject line "Accountant".
Deadline: 31 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
M&J Consultancy
We’re an advisory services entity established in Zimbabwe to provide quality professional services with fresh and innovative solutions that have been tailor-made to address the taxation and company secretarial requirements of our ever-expanding clientele.
Contacts: +263 717 553 672, +263 719 635 307, +263 86 77 00 888 4/5
Address: 4th Floor, Bard House. 69 Samora Machel Avenue Harare