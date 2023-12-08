Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

The Accountant will handle general accounting and finance operations as required. Assignments will include budgeting for financial resources, report on the utilization of financial resources through variance analysis, and ensure financial resources are utilized within the stipulated policies, and contractual agreements.

Duties and Responsibilities

Contributes to the formulation of the financial strategy.

Participates in the periodic review of performance against Strategy.

Contributes to the formulation of budget parameters in liaison with the Finance Manager.

Reviews and consolidates annual departmental budget inputs and facilitates half-year budget reviews as may be required.

Contribute to revenue collection and manage cash flows of the organization.

Reviews Trial Balance to ensure accuracy and completeness.

Prepares monthly Management Accounts (comprising statement of surplus or deficit, statement of financial position, cash flow statement, statement of changes in reserves and related notes).

Prepares Annual Financial Statements.

Carries out review of financial performance and recommends cost management options.

Reviews Statutory Payments and Returns for accuracy and compliance.

Carries out risk assessments and escalates, as necessary.

Maintains a Department Risk Register and implements risk mitigation measures.

Supports in safeguarding of the assets of the organization, including the maintenance of the Fixed Asset register.

Supervision of accounts clerks.

Inventory management.

Costing and pricing of products.

Maintenance of comprehensive product price list.

And any other duties assigned by your supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting / related field.

At least 3 years proven experience on the same role.

Excellent communication and administrative skills.

Exceptional organization and time management skills.

Ability to meet all assigned deadlines.

Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel and Outlook. Organizational, verbal and written communication skills a must.

Attention to detail and ability to multi-task is an asset.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CVS in PDF Format to: info@nashfurnitures.co.zw

Deadline: 07 December 2023