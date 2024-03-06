Accounting Assistant, Finance & Administration x3 (Level: 11)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned posts within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Processing payments.

Monitoring the receipting systems.

Processing bank reconciliations.

Account maintenance (Temporary Deposit / Imprest / Petty cash).

Debtors and Creditors reconciliations.

Revenue reporting.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Accounting / Finance or equivalent/ Part C in CIS/ACCA/CIMA.

At least (two) 2 years’ experience in a similar environment.

Thorough knowledge of SAP and / or ASYCUDA is a distinctive advantage.

Knowledge of Excel is an added advantage.

Skills & Competencies:

Self- starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Unquestionable integrity.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed CurriculumVitae, All applications should be emailed to: