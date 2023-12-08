Accounting Clerk (Harare)
Job Description
We are looking for a skilled Accounting Clerk to perform a variety of accounting, bookkeeping, and financial tasks. Accounting Clerk responsibilities include assisting in keeping financial records updated, preparing reports, and reconciling bank statements.
Ultimately, a successful Accounting Clerk will ensure that the company’s daily accounting functions run accurately and effectively.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Cash and transfers receipting.
- Posting payments into TRAMS.
- Preparing Requisitions for monthly requests.
- Reconcile accounts payable and receivable.
- Assist in preparing bank reconciliations.
- Comply with financial policies and regulations.
- Assist with Fleet management.
- Assist with general Office Administration.
Qualifications and Experience
- Proven accounting experience.
- Familiarity with bookkeeping and basic accounting procedures.
- Competency in MS Office, databases, and accounting software (e.g TRAMS).
- Accuracy and attention to detail.
- Aptitude for numbers.
- Ability to perform filing and record-keeping tasks.
- Data entry and word processing skills.
- Well organized.
- An Accounting Diploma.
- A degree or relevant certification is a plus.
Other
How to Apply
The onus is on the applicant to prove that he/she meets the minimum requirements, therefore please ensure that your CV is detailed enough (refers to qualifications, competencies, skills, experience (Inclusive of duties, tenure, designation, etc.)
Applications will go through a selection process which may include competency and other forms of assessments i.e. psychometric, aptitude, etc.
Traverze Travel is committed to Employment Equity. All appointments will be made in this context.
A detailed CV should be hand delivered, emailed to: traverzerecruiments@gmail.com, or sent by courier service to: The Manager, 1 Kenny Close, Harare, Zimbabwe
All applications will be reference-checked and their qualifications verified Traverze Travel reserves the right not to make an appointment to any of the positions contained in this action.
Please be mindful of the closing date as NO late application will be considered.
Deadline: 11 December 2023
Traverze Travel
Traverze Travel is one of the top travel agents in Zimbabwe and has been in operation since 2003. Our services cover every aspect of business travel so that our clients can concentrate on running their businesses. Our comprehensive travel management systems are designed to make traveling more convenient save time and money.
Address: 1 Kenny Close , Avondale, Harare
Website: http://traverzetravel.co.zw
Email: enquiries@traverzetravel.co.zw
Tel: +2634799792/704855
Cel: +263719239230