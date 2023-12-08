Accounting Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for a skilled Accounting Clerk to perform a variety of accounting, bookkeeping, and financial tasks. Accounting Clerk responsibilities include assisting in keeping financial records updated, preparing reports, and reconciling bank statements.

Ultimately, a successful Accounting Clerk will ensure that the company’s daily accounting functions run accurately and effectively.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cash and transfers receipting.

Posting payments into TRAMS.

Preparing Requisitions for monthly requests.

Reconcile accounts payable and receivable.

Assist in preparing bank reconciliations.

Comply with financial policies and regulations.

Assist with Fleet management.

Assist with general Office Administration.

Qualifications and Experience

Proven accounting experience.

Familiarity with bookkeeping and basic accounting procedures.

Competency in MS Office, databases, and accounting software (e.g TRAMS).

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Aptitude for numbers.

Ability to perform filing and record-keeping tasks.

Data entry and word processing skills.

Well organized.

An Accounting Diploma.

A degree or relevant certification is a plus.

Other

How to Apply

The onus is on the applicant to prove that he/she meets the minimum requirements, therefore please ensure that your CV is detailed enough (refers to qualifications, competencies, skills, experience (Inclusive of duties, tenure, designation, etc.)