Accounting Manager Rates (Revenue Section)
Job Description
FINANCIAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT
The following Vacancy has arisen within the City of Bulawayo.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Coordinates the implementation of tariff changes.
- Prepares the sections yearly budget.
- Prepares monthly cash and capital debtors management reports.
- Prepares year end capital debtors schedules.
- Checks, authorizes captured cash, service fee journals in the system and rates clearance certificates.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Accounting or equivalent.
- A member of Accounting Association or equivalent professional body.
- At least 4 years experience in a similar work experience.
The Package:
The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in envelopes clearly marked Accounting Manager- Rates (Revenue Section) should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae, copies of Identity Card and relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees.
Applications to be posted to:
The Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or dropped at
Ground Floor,
Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
L Takawira Mugabe & R G Mugabe
BULAWAYO
The City of Bulawayo is an equal opportunities employer.
C. DUBE TOWN CLERK
Deadline: 11 March 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
City of Bulawayo
Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.
The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.
This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.