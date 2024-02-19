Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Accounts Administrator: OMAO (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Feb. 23, 2024
Job Description

This role is responsible for day-to-day transaction processing. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Responsible for generating and processing transactions.
  • Handles general accounts queries.
  • Checks the amounts to be paid and received by a business unit.
  • Arranges payment of bills and accounts.
  • Keeps records of financial transactions.
  • Keeps customer account details up to date.
  • May set up new accounts.
  • Checks account order forms and receipts are filled in correctly.
  • Compares costs with budgets.
  • Calculates the running costs of a company or organisation.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor Of Accounting Honours: Financial Accounting (Required).

Skills:

  • Accountability, Budgeting, Business, Financial Processing, Financial Transactions, Payment Handling, Processing, Results-Oriented.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 23 February 2024

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

