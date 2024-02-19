Accounts Administrator: OMAO (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
This role is responsible for day-to-day transaction processing. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for generating and processing transactions.
- Handles general accounts queries.
- Checks the amounts to be paid and received by a business unit.
- Arranges payment of bills and accounts.
- Keeps records of financial transactions.
- Keeps customer account details up to date.
- May set up new accounts.
- Checks account order forms and receipts are filled in correctly.
- Compares costs with budgets.
- Calculates the running costs of a company or organisation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Accounting Honours: Financial Accounting (Required).
Skills:
- Accountability, Budgeting, Business, Financial Processing, Financial Transactions, Payment Handling, Processing, Results-Oriented.
Other
How to Apply
