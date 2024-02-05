Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity for the position of Accounts Clerk has arisen for a suitably qualified and experienced persons at Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd is an extensive, local and international provider of high quality and durable timber-based solutions for both Accountant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for ensuring that data capturing of receipts, invoice and expenses has been done on a monthly basis.

Ensure that monthly bank reconciliations are done timeously, filed and submitted for review by the Assistant Accountant and Financial Accountant.

Ensure that cash accounts are reconciled on a daily basis against cash received and banked across all branches.

retrieval.

Responsible for ensuring that all documents are filed in a systematic manner with clear trail for retrieval.

Responsible for debtors' reconciliations and age analysis for both Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd and Allied Timber Saligna.

Responsible to perform thorough reconciliations on each and every balance sheet item before month-end closure.

Responsible for creditor's reconciliations and no overpayments are done to any creditors.

Ensure that an accurate aged analysis is produced every month with all supporting documents Responsible for compiling all ZIMRA returns that is VAT and Withholding Tax on a monthly basis and ensure they are submitted on or before statutory deadline date.

Responsible for ensuring that external audit file is kept up-to-date.

Perform reconciliations on any inter-company transactions and ensure a file is kept with all documentations.

Implement departmental resolutions in consultation with Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Accounting or equivalent.

Degree in Accounting or Finance, studying towards a professional qualification ACCA, CIMA will be an added advantage.

One year relevant experience.

Exposure to a manufacturing environment and knowledge of treasury functions an added advantage.

Skills and Knowledge:

Excellent ICT skills.

In-depth knowledge of ERP systems.

Very analytical.

Other

Remuneration: A remuneration package commensurate with education and experience will be given to the successful candidate.