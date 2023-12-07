Accounts Clerk (Harare)
Associated Belts and Bearings
Job Description
A challenging position in a highly pressurized environment. The ideal candidate must be a team player who is good with numbers and managing deadlines.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Making sure all branch sales are captured by the required time.
- Producing the daily sales pack by the required time.
- Producing the weekly flash results.
- Assisting in generating stock transfer documents.
- Any other duties as delegated.
Qualifications and Experience
- A tertiary Accounting qualification.
Other
How to Apply
Send you updated CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw
Deadline: 10 December 2023
Associated Belts and Bearings
Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.
