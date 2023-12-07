Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

A challenging position in a highly pressurized environment. The ideal candidate must be a team player who is good with numbers and managing deadlines.

Duties and Responsibilities

Making sure all branch sales are captured by the required time.

Producing the daily sales pack by the required time.

Producing the weekly flash results.

Assisting in generating stock transfer documents.

Any other duties as delegated.

Qualifications and Experience

A tertiary Accounting qualification.

Other

How to Apply

Send you updated CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Deadline: 10 December 2023