Associated Belts and Bearings

Accounts Clerk (Harare)

Associated Belts and Bearings
Dec. 10, 2023
Job Description

A challenging position in a highly pressurized environment. The ideal candidate must be a team player who is good with numbers and managing deadlines.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Making sure all branch sales are captured by the required time.
  • Producing the daily sales pack by the required time.
  • Producing the weekly flash results.
  • Assisting in generating stock transfer documents.
  • Any other duties as delegated.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A tertiary Accounting qualification.

Other

How to Apply

Send you updated CV to: vacancies@abbmotorspares.co.zw

Deadline: 10 December 2023

Associated Belts and Bearings

Retailer of Motor spares especially suspension spares.

