Accounts Clerk

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Running the Veterinary finances which include banking, filing, accounts, annual reports, control of Debtors and Creditors Accounts.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 O levels passes including Accounts/Mathematics and English Language at grade C or better.

Working experience in an accounting environment.

Knowledge of computers, debtors and creditors accounts is essential.

Familiarity with University of Zimbabwe’s system will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full name; place, date of birth, I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names and addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 123, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

Deputy Registrar