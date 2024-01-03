Assistant Cost & Management Accountant (Harare)
Job Description
We are a diversified agro-based business, situated 120 km South East of Harare. We specialise in sustainable crop production, livestock farming, beneficiation, and agro-tourism.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
As we continue to grow, we are seeking talented and experienced individuals to join our team in key roles that will drive our future success. If you are passionate about agriculture, innovation, and making a positive impact, we encourage you to submit your resume today!
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manages the company’s annual financial budgets.
- Planning and creation of financial business budgets.
- Daily, weekly, monthly and yearly variance analysis monitoring actual expenses against the business plan.
- Ensure compliance with the budget and making adjustments as needed as per company policies and procedures.
- Conducting monthly, quarterly and yearly stock takes.
- Identifies areas of inefficiency and suggests ways to reduce costs by analysing the cost of production, labour, materials, and other expenses.
- Develops product-costing models by understanding how changes in materials, labour, overhead and other resources affect product costing in accordance with the company business company model.
- Implementing cost controls and cash conservative initiatives through developing and implementing cost control strategies.
- Offers decision support and recommendations by analysing cost drivers.
- Advising in cost estimations, pricing decisions and forecasting by assessing the cost of new products or services for both inputs and constructions projects.
- Prepare and control of company business model regarding profitability of the business in line with the company business philosophy.
- Responsible for month-end and year-end financial closing.
- Participate in quarterly and annual audits.
- Carry out cost of sales reconciliation.
- Managing of the company’s financial functions, cost analysis and management, budgeting, forecasting and financial reporting.
- Prepare and control of the company assets register and stock valuation.
- Any other duties as may be assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or related field.
- ACCA or CIMA or CIS qualification is a strong added advantage.
- At least two years of experience in cost and management accounting.
- Excellent knowledge of cost accounting principles and practices.
- Proficient in Microsoft excel and accounting software.
- Knowledge of project management is an added advantage.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite.
Job Skills and Competences:
- Willingness to relocate, stay and live on the farm and adapt to the farm life is a prerequisite.
- Excellent logical and critical thinking problem-solving skills.
- Ability to meet set agreed business targets and deadlines.
- Ability to provide guidance, sound judgment, confidentiality and interaction with all key stakeholders.
- Possession of strong leadership and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of the team.
- Have a strong sense of personal organisation.
- Excellent report-writing and verbal communication skills including power point presentation.
- Strong sense of business literacy.
Other
How to Apply
Should you meet the above criteria, kindly submit your application accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic certificates. All applications should be emailed to: gffvacancy@gmail.com, clearly stating the position being applied for as your email subject reference.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Deadline: 26 January 2024
Green Feathers Farm Pvt Ltd
Green Feathers Farm is a diversified agribusiness concern with interest in field crop production, livestock production, horticulture and agro-tourism. The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare & it's field crops include tobacco, maize, soya beans, barley and wheat.