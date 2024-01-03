Assistant Financial Accountant (Harare)
Job Description
We are a diversified agro-based business, situated 120 km South East of Harare. We specialise in sustainable crop production, livestock farming, beneficiation, and agro-tourism.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
As we continue to grow, we are seeking talented and experienced individuals to join our team in key roles that will drive our future success. If you are passionate about agriculture, innovation, and making a positive impact, we encourage you to submit your resume today!
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparing the monthly financial management reports.
- Create strategies for fund procurement through banks and other financial institutions.
- Provide financial insight and analysis to drive the business performance of the organisation and advises Finance Manager.
- Tax reporting and inventory processing.
- Preparing weekly cash flow statements, and controlling expenditure and cash flow.
- Assisting with the preparation of year-end accounts and statutory accounts.
- Responding to financial inquiries by gathering and interpreting data.
- Keeping up-to-date with financial policies, practices, and regulations.
- Update financial spreadsheets with daily transactions.
- Track and reconcile bank statements.
- Prepare monthly and yearly tax payments and returns such as NSSA, PAYE and Income tax.
- Process invoices and follow up with clients, suppliers and partners as needed.
- Provide administrative support during budget preparation.
- Any other duties as may be assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or related field.
- ACCA or CIMA or CIS qualification is a strong added advantage.
- At least two years of experience in financial management accounting.
- Excellent knowledge of cost accounting principles and practices.
- Proficient in Microsoft excel and accounting software.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite.
Job Skills and Competences:
- Willingness to relocate, stay and live on the farm and adapt to the farm life is a prerequisite.
- Excellent logical and critical thinking problem-solving skills.
- Ability to meet set agreed business targets and deadlines.
- Ability to provide guidance, sound judgment, confidentiality and interaction with all key stakeholders.
- Possession of strong leadership and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of the team.
- Have a strong sense of personal organisation.
- Excellent report-writing and verbal communication skills including power point presentation.
- Strong sense of business literacy.
Other
How to Apply
Should you meet the above criteria, kindly submit your application accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic certificates. All applications should be emailed to: gffvacancy@gmail.com, clearly stating the position being applied for as your email subject reference.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Deadline: 26 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Green Feathers Farm Pvt Ltd
Green Feathers Farm is a diversified agribusiness concern with interest in field crop production, livestock production, horticulture and agro-tourism. The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare & it's field crops include tobacco, maize, soya beans, barley and wheat.