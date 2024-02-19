Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Assistant Financial Accountant: OMAO (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Feb. 23, 2024
Job Description

This role supports the Management Accountant and is responsible for the compilation of documents for the development of management reports. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Compiles and populates records to Trial Balance level.
  • Reviews control accounts and reconciliations.
  • Prepares draft income statement and balance sheet.
  • Specialized accounting position.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor Of Accounting Honours  (Required).

Skills:

  • Accountability, Accounting, Balance Sheets, Control Accounts, Income Statements, Management Reporting, Reconciliations, Results-Oriented, Trial Balances.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 23 February 2024

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

