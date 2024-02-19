Assistant Financial Accountant: OMAO (Harare)

Job Description

This role supports the Management Accountant and is responsible for the compilation of documents for the development of management reports. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Compiles and populates records to Trial Balance level.

Reviews control accounts and reconciliations.

Prepares draft income statement and balance sheet.

Specialized accounting position.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor Of Accounting Honours (Required).

Skills:

Accountability, Accounting, Balance Sheets, Control Accounts, Income Statements, Management Reporting, Reconciliations, Results-Oriented, Trial Balances.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply