Assistant Financial Accountant: OMAO (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
This role supports the Management Accountant and is responsible for the compilation of documents for the development of management reports. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Compiles and populates records to Trial Balance level.
- Reviews control accounts and reconciliations.
- Prepares draft income statement and balance sheet.
- Specialized accounting position.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Accounting Honours (Required).
Skills:
- Accountability, Accounting, Balance Sheets, Control Accounts, Income Statements, Management Reporting, Reconciliations, Results-Oriented, Trial Balances.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 23 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Browse Jobs
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
Related Jobs
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Accounts Administrator: OMAO (Harare)
Deadline:
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Wages Administrator (Harare)
Deadline:
Secondary Book Press
Accounts Clerk (Harare)
Deadline:
City of Bulawayo
Payroll Officer
Deadline:
City of Bulawayo
Assistant Financial Director
Deadline: