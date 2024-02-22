Assistant Financial Accountant (Southern Region)

Job Description

National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, an inbound and outbound distribution and warehousing company of fast-moving consumer goods, seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced, and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following opportunity that has arisen in the business:

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversee invoices and inventory processing in SAP.

Review creditors reconciliations.

Review petty cash transactions.

Preparation and management of weekly cashflow.

Assisting with preparation of year end and statutory accounts.

Provide administrative support during budget preparation.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting or any related field.

Qualified member of CIMA or ACCA.

At least 2 years’ proven and relevant experience in Accounting.

Experience in a Distribution/Logistics Company will be an added advantage.

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel.

Knowledge of SAP.

Other

How to Apply

Interested self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their current resume (CV) clearly stating the position on the subject box to: recruitment@nflo.co.zw

Deadline: 22 February 2024