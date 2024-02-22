Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd

Assistant Financial Accountant (Southern Region)

National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd
Feb. 22, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, an inbound and outbound distribution and warehousing company of fast-moving consumer goods, seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced, and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following opportunity that has arisen in the business:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Oversee invoices and inventory processing in SAP.
  • Review creditors reconciliations.
  • Review petty cash transactions.
  • Preparation and management of weekly cashflow.
  • Assisting with preparation of year end and statutory accounts.
  • Provide administrative support during budget preparation.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Accounting or any related field.
  • Qualified member of CIMA or ACCA.
  • At least 2 years’ proven and relevant experience in Accounting.
  • Experience in a Distribution/Logistics Company will be an added advantage.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Excel.
  • Knowledge of SAP.

Other

How to Apply

Interested self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their current resume (CV) clearly stating the position on the subject box to: recruitment@nflo.co.zw

Deadline: 22 February 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd

National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, an outbound distribution and warehousing company of fast-moving consumer goods.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd

P.O.D Clerk (Northern Region)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Accounts Administrator: OMAO (Harare)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Assistant Financial Accountant: OMAO (Harare)

Deadline:
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Prodairy (Private) Limited

Wages Administrator (Harare)

Deadline:
City of Bulawayo
City of Bulawayo

Payroll Officer

Deadline:
City of Bulawayo
City of Bulawayo

Assistant Financial Director

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback