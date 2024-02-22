Assistant Financial Accountant (Southern Region)
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd
Job Description
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, an inbound and outbound distribution and warehousing company of fast-moving consumer goods, seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced, and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following opportunity that has arisen in the business:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Oversee invoices and inventory processing in SAP.
- Review creditors reconciliations.
- Review petty cash transactions.
- Preparation and management of weekly cashflow.
- Assisting with preparation of year end and statutory accounts.
- Provide administrative support during budget preparation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accounting or any related field.
- Qualified member of CIMA or ACCA.
- At least 2 years’ proven and relevant experience in Accounting.
- Experience in a Distribution/Logistics Company will be an added advantage.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Excel.
- Knowledge of SAP.
Other
How to Apply
Interested self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their current resume (CV) clearly stating the position on the subject box to: recruitment@nflo.co.zw
Deadline: 22 February 2024
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd
