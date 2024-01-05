Billing Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The Avenues Clinic a Grade A multidisciplinary hospital which offers a wide range of specialist services, outstanding nursing care and a top service approach seeks to recruit a Billing Officer to process, evaluate and reconcile accurate patient bills as well as assist in the management of ward stocks.

Duties and Responsibilities

Updates inpatient files daily by capturing all tariffs including invoices.

Evaluates, reconciles and captures invoices from external service providers onto patient bills.

Reviews theatre charge sheets billed in theatre, and bills patient appropriately.

Calculates and reconciles pharmacy drugs and sundries administered to patients on drug administration charts and ordering sheets.

Receives patient file from ward secretaries for processing of discharges. Reviews, reconciles and captures the final patient bill upon discharge.

Informs credit control upon completion of the patient bill.

Submits discharged patient file to Case Manager for final checking.

Carries out daily stock take in allocated areas of ward stock and departmental stock takes.

Follows up on items not charged with the nursing team.

Charges dangerous drugs and ward stocks.

Checks for stocks nearing expiry and reports to pharmacy.

Orders ward stocks in hospital management system.

Fills in discharge and inpatient trackers on excel sheet daily.

Documents breakages, excess and expired stocks and submits to the pharmacy.

Documents times of discharge and file receipts on all patient files. Documents and verifies biometric registration of funded patients.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or higher in Diploma in Nursing, Accounting, Finance or Pharmaceutical Technology preferred.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in the billing field.

Five ordinary levels including English, Mathematics, and Science.

Proficient computer skills.

Excellent communication and listening skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Excellent organisational and prioritisation skills, attention to detail, and problem-solving skills.

Must be mature, pleasant, courteous, cooperative and an enthusiastic team player who has good communication skills.

Must be flexible in working hours, ability to work weekends and after hours.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the stipulated requirements submit your application together with proof of qualifications and experience to the email below.

Applications should be directed to: recruitment@theavenuesclinic.co.zw