Chief Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy that has arisen within the Croco Group of Companies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Consolidates Group results for management and submits management accounts to the Head Office every month.

Reviews management accounts submitted by Group companies and/or branches every month.

Ensures that invoices for vehicles purchased are received and posted accordingly.

Ensures that major accounts and cash books are reconciled.

Ensures that the Group financial policy is adhered to in all the branches and Group companies.

Directs reconciliation of intercompany balances and ensures settlement of intercompany balances monthly.

Ensures that VAT reports are received from branch Accountants and that payment has been done.

Supervises and ensures that Group Accountants submit their cash flow forecasts on time and ascertains Group cash position weekly and advise management.

Checks the banking summaries and ensures that treasury banking procedures are complete.

Liaise with the Group Credit Controller on collection efforts and credit policy.

Performs project cost forecasts/budgets, cost tracking, monitoring and controls for the Group.

Develops and maintains internal control and effective accounting system and policies for the organisation.

Prepares financial statements and other reports to summarize and interpret current and projected company financial position.

Ensures integrity of all financial information.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting or Business Finance, ACCA or CIMA or any equivalent qualification.

At least 4 years’ experience in the accounting field preferably with articles.

At least 2 years in doing management accounts.

Highly experienced in statutory returns (VAT, QPDs and Withholding tax & PAYE).

Familiar with Pinnacle, Pastel Accounting Package, Excel and Word.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Excellent time management and organizational skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.