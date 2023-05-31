Clerks Of Works (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division based in Shurugwi.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant post of Clerk of Work on a 3 year fixed term employment contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning, organising, directing, monitoring and controlling Capital projects.

Ensuring that work is completed within budget, set timeframes and in line with Zimasco’s safety and quality standards.

Checking and ensuring that building regulations, health and safety, legal and environmental requirements are met.

Carrying out inspections, identifying defects and drawing out BOQs and scopes of work for projects or repair works on building and infrastructure.

Qualifications and Experience

Apprentice trained artisan in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Civils Engineering and preferably a holder of a diploma and being a class 1 registered Artisan.

At least 7 years’ experience in a Mining environment of which 2 should have been at a supervisory level.

Working knowledge of SAP and Project Management systems would be an added advantage.

Ability to interpret Engineering drawings is a MUST.

Knowledge of the NOSA SHE System is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to:

The Manpower Services Manager

Re: “CLERK OF WORKS”

Zimasco (Private) Limited

P.O. Box 124

Shurugwi

Email Address: recruitment@zimasco.co.zw

NB: Only applications from short-listed candidates will be acknowledged.

Deadline: 04 June 2023