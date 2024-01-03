Data Capturing Clerk (Harare)
Job Description
We are a diversified agro-based business, situated 120 km South East of Harare. We specialise in sustainable crop production, livestock farming, beneficiation, and agro-tourism.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
As we continue to grow, we are seeking talented and experienced individuals to join our team in key roles that will drive our future success. If you are passionate about agriculture, innovation, and making a positive impact, we encourage you to submit your resume today!
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensuring that all the goods received notes, credits, returns, short falls are captured and presented accurately in the system in real time.
- Ensure all daily goods issued out requisition are captured in the system in real time.
- Ensuring that all supplier invoices are matched to goods received vouchers and have been inputted into the accounting system for payment.
- Conduct daily, weekly and monthly necessary reconciliations to ensure accuracy.
- Capture authorised stock and expense invoices into the system and ensuring correct allocation for both stock and expense invoices.
- Capture supplier deduction forms for Withholding tax, Discounts and Rebates into the system.
- Ensuring all authorised forms have appropriate supporting documents attached and duly signed by the superior.
- Ensures stock invoices are accompanied by a reconciliation between shop invoice receiving registers.
- Collaborates with key departments to ensure that information is collected and added into the system.
- Carry out stock take daily, weekly and monthly report.
- Carrying out any other relevant functions as assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- A National Certificate/Diploma in Accounting or Equivalent.
- Five (5) Ordinary levels including English Language and Mathematics.
- Good Accounting skills will be an added advantage.
- Agri-business experience is an added advantage.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite.
Job Skills and Competences:
- Willingness to relocate, stay and live on the farm and adapt to the farm life is a prerequisite.
- Excellent logical and critical thinking problem-solving skills.
- Ability to meet set agreed business targets and deadlines
- Ability to provide guidance, sound judgment, confidentiality and interaction with all key stakeholders.
- Possession of strong interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of the team, have a strong sense of personal organisation.
- Excellent report-writing and verbal communication skills including power point presentation.
- Strong sense of business literacy.
Other
How to Apply
Should you meet the above criteria, kindly submit your application accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic certificates. All applications should be emailed to: gffvacancy@gmail.com, clearly stating the position being applied for as your email subject reference.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Deadline: 26 January 2024
