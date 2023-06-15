Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Silo Food Industries

Depot Clerk: Contract (Mutare)

Silo Food Industries
Jun. 18, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position within the Operations Department. The incumbent will report to the Production Superintendent and will be based at Silo Food Industries Limited Mutare Depot.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Raises cash receipts and DVs for customers.
  • Submits daily cash sales reconciliation.
  • Daily preparation of banking summary.
  • Compiles weekly production and sales reports.
  • Receives and files sales orders.
  • Prepares and maintains credit control sheets.
  • Captures cash/credit sales into SAP svstem.
  • Weighs incoming and outgoing trucks and records weight.
  • Compiles and updates stock returns for al trading commodities.
  • Compiles weekly stocks report and captures stocks in the system.
  • Prepares daily and monthly stock reconciliations.
  • Raises GRVs for sales returns.
  • Adheres to and ensures adherence to safety, health and environment regulations and standard procedures.
  • Performs any other work - related duties as assigned by the Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

  • O' level subjects including English Language, Mathematics or Accounts.
  • Diploma in Administration/ Finance/ Marketing or equivalent is an added advantage.
  • At least 2 years working experience in a similar position.

Core Competencies:

  • Proficiency with figures.
  • Relationship Management skills.
  • High degree of honesty, reliability and professionalism
  • Excellent computer skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their Applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: recruitment@sfi.co.zw with the position being applied for clearly stated on the subject matter.

Deadline: 18 June 2023

Silo Food Industries

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

Account Managers x2

Deadline:
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Admin Clerk (Harare)

Deadline:
National Biotechnology Authority
National Biotechnology Authority

Finance Officer/ Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:
Kadoma City Council
Kadoma City Council

Internal Audit Assistant (C3)

Deadline:
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Prodairy (Private) Limited

Assistant Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB)
Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB)

Director Finance, Human Resources and Administration

Deadline:
Proserve Consulting Group
Proserve Consulting Group

Finance Manager

Deadline:
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)

Auditor

Deadline:
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)
Office Of The Auditor General Zimbabwe (OAG)

Accounting Assistant

Deadline:
Chipinge Town Council
Chipinge Town Council

Town Secretary (Chipinge)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback