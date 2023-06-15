Depot Clerk: Contract (Mutare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position within the Operations Department. The incumbent will report to the Production Superintendent and will be based at Silo Food Industries Limited Mutare Depot.

Duties and Responsibilities

Raises cash receipts and DVs for customers.

Submits daily cash sales reconciliation.

Daily preparation of banking summary.

Compiles weekly production and sales reports.

Receives and files sales orders.

Prepares and maintains credit control sheets.

Captures cash/credit sales into SAP svstem.

Weighs incoming and outgoing trucks and records weight.

Compiles and updates stock returns for al trading commodities.

Compiles weekly stocks report and captures stocks in the system.

Prepares daily and monthly stock reconciliations.

Raises GRVs for sales returns.

Adheres to and ensures adherence to safety, health and environment regulations and standard procedures.

Performs any other work - related duties as assigned by the Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

O' level subjects including English Language, Mathematics or Accounts.

Diploma in Administration/ Finance/ Marketing or equivalent is an added advantage.

At least 2 years working experience in a similar position.

Core Competencies:

Proficiency with figures.

Relationship Management skills.

High degree of honesty, reliability and professionalism

Excellent computer skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their Applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: recruitment@sfi.co.zw with the position being applied for clearly stated on the subject matter.

Feedback