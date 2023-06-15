Depot Clerk: Contract (Mutare)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position within the Operations Department. The incumbent will report to the Production Superintendent and will be based at Silo Food Industries Limited Mutare Depot.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Raises cash receipts and DVs for customers.
- Submits daily cash sales reconciliation.
- Daily preparation of banking summary.
- Compiles weekly production and sales reports.
- Receives and files sales orders.
- Prepares and maintains credit control sheets.
- Captures cash/credit sales into SAP svstem.
- Weighs incoming and outgoing trucks and records weight.
- Compiles and updates stock returns for al trading commodities.
- Compiles weekly stocks report and captures stocks in the system.
- Prepares daily and monthly stock reconciliations.
- Raises GRVs for sales returns.
- Adheres to and ensures adherence to safety, health and environment regulations and standard procedures.
- Performs any other work - related duties as assigned by the Superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- O' level subjects including English Language, Mathematics or Accounts.
- Diploma in Administration/ Finance/ Marketing or equivalent is an added advantage.
- At least 2 years working experience in a similar position.
Core Competencies:
- Proficiency with figures.
- Relationship Management skills.
- High degree of honesty, reliability and professionalism
- Excellent computer skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their Applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: recruitment@sfi.co.zw with the position being applied for clearly stated on the subject matter.
Deadline: 18 June 2023
Silo Food Industries
