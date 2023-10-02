Executive Assistant To Commissioner General (Level 4)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) - an equal Opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide advice and contribute to the formulation and review of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority Corporate Strategy.

Planning and Policy making process.

Provide objective, factual and timely value adding advice, on tax policy and administration matters, to the Commissioner General considering the impact of such advice on revenues and the Authority's and Governments' strategic goals.

Manage the Commissioner General's Office function to ensure that the Authority's strategic and action plans are achieved.

Provide advice on the interpretation of all-Zimbabwe Revenue Authority policies, procedures and other matters to facilitate timely decision making,

Monitor and follow up all outstanding issues on behalf of the Commissioner General and maintain liaison with all stakeholders.

Coordinate efforts in negotiation and implementation of the administrative issues under bi-lateral tax and customs conventions.

Research and prepare well-reasoned reports for the Commissioner General as a basis for decision making.

Oversee the development of a robust and proactive Corporate Communication strategy to improve the image of the Authority.

Manage and implement the Authority's Communication Policy.

Coordinate with the donors and other external agencies (such as Africa Tax Administration Forum, Co-operating Partners, International Monetary Fund, Southern Africa Development Community, World Bank and World Customs Organization).

• Ensure that urgent enquiries and emerging issues are brought to the Commissioner General's attention.

• Any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Economics, Business Studies, Finance or Social sciences, or equivalent.

A Master's Degree in Business Administration/MSc Strategic Management, Business Studies or Social Sciences will be an added advantage.

Experience in a tax environment an added advantage.

At least eight (8) years working experience of which three (3) should be at senior management level.

Experience in a complex industry as well as governance issues.

High level of analytical skills.

Clean class four (4) driver's license.

Skills & Attributes:

Ability to create a climate where people are motivated to do their best to help the Authority achieve its objectives.

Always seek ways to improve outcomes for clients as consistent with the Authority's mission, vision and values.

Ability to interact with all stakeholders in ways that demonstrate respect of social and cultural differences, and a commitment to challenging attendant social inequities.

A strong track record of managing and delivering projects within specified timeframes.

Capacity to be highly confidential, discreet and tactful.

Self-motivated, working under minimal supervision, and be service orientated.

Proven blemish-free integrity record.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, all applications should be emailed to: ExecRecruitment@zimra.co.zw clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: