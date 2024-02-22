Finance Administrator (Victoria Falls)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for suitably qualified and self-driven individuals in the tourism company for a Finance Administrator who will be based in Victoria Falls. The successful candidate will be responsible for driving business performance by providing financial and administrative tasks, including verifying cash transactions daily, maintaining accurate and up-to-date financial records, and assisting with budgeting and forecasting and performing invoicing duties. Additionally, the Finance Administrator will work closely with other teams within the organization to ensure compliance with financial policies and procedures and provide timely and accurate financial information to all stakeholders.

Duties and Responsibilities

Facilitates payments required for the organization in liaison with the General Manager and Head Office Accountant, adhering to set Standard Operating Procedures at all times.

Monitors creditors and issues requisitions for day-to-day payments for approval by General Manager.

Analyses inventory history to assist in forecasts of stock requirements and presents to the General Manager for final approval.

Monitors import orders and deliveries, providing weekly updates.

Capture and input all stock take variances into Pastel.

Assist in reconciling all bank and petty cash accounts on a daily basis.

Assist in conducting monthly reconciliations of all accounts to ensure their accuracy.

Processing of purchase requisitions, reallocations, and confirmation of budget balances.

Process input into the subsidiary ledgers and ensure all input has been authorized in line with business SOPs.

Ensure that all general and subsidiary ledger entries have supporting documents.

Capture expense invoices into accounting software in use and ensure correct allocation and escalate all observed non-compliance issues to the Accountant.

Ensures that all monthly financial processing is done within pre-circulated reporting deadlines daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly and year end at all times.

Manage and coordinate the acquisition of import licenses for all the business trading lines.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/Degree in Finance/ Accounting/ Business Administration and or a commercial qualification from a reputable institution.

Knowledge of Pastel.

Ability to calculate costings for different products.

At least 2 years’ Experience in a Finance and or Administration position.

An understanding of accounting & costing concepts.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who possess the qualifications and experience should send their detailed CVs to: hr@southsea.co.zw with the subject line Finance Administrator in the subject line.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.