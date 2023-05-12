Finance Officer (5 months, Mutare)

Job Description

Working under the supervision of the Finance Officer, the Finance Assistant primary role is to support the Finance department with financial services ensuring high quality, accuracy and consistency in offering an effective clerical support in service delivery.

Duties and Responsibilities

Work closely with the Finance Officer to ensure smooth operation of all financial matters.

Assist in proper control of the supporting documents for payments and financial reports.

Responsible for receiving analyzed monthly bills of mobile phone calls of all staff members, invoice and distribute invoices to concerned staff members.

Assist in filing of supporting documents/invoices linked to expenditure.

Assist in accurately and timely key-entering accounting data into the accounting system.

Maintain custody of cash box during working hours.

Perform regular cash counts.

Ensure that all Petty cash transactions are adequately supported and approved.

Develop and maintain an updated and easily accessible hard copy and Electronic Finance Office Filing System

Assist with payment processing, VAT Claims, end of year preparation and Audit Preparation.

Provide technical assistance and capacity building to staff, including interpretation of policies, setting up of systems, trouble shooting and resolution of outstanding issues.

Work together with the finance team in planning and carrying out trainings on FHI 360 policies and procedures.

Conduct other general administrative functions.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting, Finance and Business Administration or its recognized equivalent.

1 - 3 years post qualification relevant experience.

Recently Graduate of ACCA, CIMA, ICSA, SAA, IAC, HND or any other relevant professional qualification.

Familiarity with U.S. Government grants or other donor funded programs, contracting and auditing standards as they apply to effective management of multi-year funds will be an added advantage.

Knowledge, skills and abilities:

A customer-friendly attitude and an ability to cope with work-related stress.

Proven proactive skills in identifying cost savings, cost avoidance and efficiency opportunities.

Ability to develop effective work plan and priorities in order to meet business objectives.

Demonstrated expertise in building effective relationship with key internal customers and other stakeholders.

Demonstrated knowledge in pricing, contracts negotiations, conflict resolutions, policies and procedures.

Good analytical, numerical and mature problem-solving skills.

Ability to adapt easily to changing needs and patterns of work.

Excellent report writing and documentation skills.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office applications such as MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint

Demonstrated experience in working with Accounting Packages such as Pastel, AccPac, Quick Books or any other Accounting Software.

Ability to manage and work under pressure with minimal supervision.

Good team player, positive attitude, flexible mind, comfortable in working in a multi- cultural setting.

Strong sense of ethics, integrity, credibility, and respect for diversity.

Ability to communicate effectively with staff and management with diplomacy and firmness.

Ability to travel a minimum of 25%​.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://fhi.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/FHI_360_External_Career_Portal/job/Finance-Officer_Requisition-2023200754

Deadline: 18 May 2023