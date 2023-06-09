Instrumentation And Control Technician (Chiredzi)

Job Description

To competently carry out installations, repairs, overhauls, calibrations, testing and commissioning of plant instrumentation and control devices according to design specifications and company standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

Installation and maintenance of Flowmeters, Differential Pressure Transmitters and Level Transmitters.

Repairing, Installation and Maintenance of Butterfly and Globe valves, and actuators.

Installation and repair of Laboratory equipment like AA machines.

Attending to plant breakdowns and working shift.

Participate in SHE activities.

Qualifications and Experience

A time served Instrumentation and Control Technician with at least 10 years post qualifying experience.

Knowledge of Allen Bradley PLCs, SCADA systems and industrial networks (device net and control net).

Knowledge of Boiler automation, distillation milling and powerplant automation added advantage.

Team player with good work attitude.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send detailed CVs and copy of certificates to both emails:

torupeyi.mhariwa@greenfuel.co.zw and sibusiso.mthiyane@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 12 June 2023