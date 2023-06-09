Pindula|
Green Fuel

Instrumentation And Control Technician (Chiredzi)

Jun. 12, 2023
Job Description

To competently carry out installations, repairs, overhauls, calibrations, testing and commissioning of plant instrumentation and control devices according to design specifications and company standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Installation and maintenance of Flowmeters, Differential Pressure Transmitters and Level Transmitters.
  • Repairing, Installation and Maintenance of Butterfly and Globe valves, and actuators.
  • Installation and repair of Laboratory equipment like AA machines.
  • Attending to plant breakdowns and working shift.
  • Participate in SHE activities.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A time served Instrumentation and Control Technician with at least 10 years post qualifying experience.
  • Knowledge of Allen Bradley PLCs, SCADA systems and industrial networks (device net and control net).
  • Knowledge of Boiler automation, distillation milling and powerplant automation added advantage.
  • Team player with good work attitude.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send detailed CVs and copy of certificates to both emails:

torupeyi.mhariwa@greenfuel.co.zw and sibusiso.mthiyane@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 12 June 2023

Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.

Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.

