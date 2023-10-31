Job Description

Africa University is a private, pan- African, United Methodist-related institution located in Mutare, Zimbabwe. The University is a member of the Association of African Universities and is inviting suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned strategic position.

Reporting to the Internal Auditor, the Internal Auditor Assistant will be responsible for assisting in all internal audit processes in the university.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare Annual Audit Plans.

Carry out full audits of the University.

Determine the scope of an internal audit.

Document the audit process and prepare audit findings.

Obtain, analyze, and evaluate accounting documentation, reports, and data.

Prepare and present reports that clearly reflect the audit results.

Conduct fraud and other special investigations/assignments.

Conduct follow up audits.

Perform assigned external audit tasks.

Come up with recommendations to improve the University processes and procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum Bachelor’s Degree in Auditing/Accountancy, Accounting or Finance

Articles trained would be an added advantage

At least two years post qualification relevant experience

Must be proficient in using Microsoft word, Excel, and Power Point

Good analytical and reporting skills.

Skills, Abilities And Knowledge: