Internal Auditor Assistant
Job Description
Africa University is a private, pan- African, United Methodist-related institution located in Mutare, Zimbabwe. The University is a member of the Association of African Universities and is inviting suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned strategic position.
Reporting to the Internal Auditor, the Internal Auditor Assistant will be responsible for assisting in all internal audit processes in the university.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepare Annual Audit Plans.
- Carry out full audits of the University.
- Determine the scope of an internal audit.
- Document the audit process and prepare audit findings.
- Obtain, analyze, and evaluate accounting documentation, reports, and data.
- Prepare and present reports that clearly reflect the audit results.
- Conduct fraud and other special investigations/assignments.
- Conduct follow up audits.
- Perform assigned external audit tasks.
- Come up with recommendations to improve the University processes and procedures.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum Bachelor’s Degree in Auditing/Accountancy, Accounting or Finance
- Articles trained would be an added advantage
- At least two years post qualification relevant experience
- Must be proficient in using Microsoft word, Excel, and Power Point
- Good analytical and reporting skills.
Skills, Abilities And Knowledge:
- Strong ability to work on multiple tasks or assignments.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Strong data analytical skills.
- Able to pay attention to detail.
- Possession of a high level of professionalism, integrity, confidentiality and truthfulness in all dealings.
- Possession of sound independent judgment.
- Proven record of knowledge of auditing standards, procedures, laws, rules, and regulations.
- Strong ability to work with people of diverse backgrounds.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must submit an application letter, certified copies of certificates, transcripts,national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees. The application pack should be sent as a single pdf file to e-mail address: careers@africau.edu by no later than 1400 hours on Friday, 3 November 2023. Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter.
Assistant Registrar – Human Resources and Administration
Africa University
P. O. Box 1320
Mutare
Zimbabwe
or email: careers@africau.edu
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to regarding further steps in the recruitment process. Africa University is an equal opportunity employer and invites applications from different ethnic backgrounds, races, nationalities and sexes.
Deadline: 03 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Africa University
Africa University is a "private, Pan-African and United Methodist-related institution." It has over 1,200 students from 36 African countries. It is located 17 km northwest of Mutare, Zimbabwe. It grants bachelor's, master's and PhD degrees in various programs.