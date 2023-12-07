Internal Auditor: Risk and Assurance (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performs audit engagements through risk assessment.

Reviews compliance with established financial regulation and internal control procedures by examining records, reports, operating practices, and documentation.

Completes workpapers by documenting tests and findings.

Communicates findings by preparing draft reports and discussing findings with Audit and Risk Manager and Head Risk and Assurance.

Reviews whether risk registers were updated in line with the risk management framework.

Performs data analytics & prepares data analytics reports.

Decides on audit procedures and control deficiency recommendations based on risk assessment.

Decides on the adequacy of departmental risk registers and the appropriateness of the corresponding risk impact, likelihood, and assumptions.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Finance.

At least 2 years working experience as an Internal Auditor.

Professional affiliations preferred i.e., ICAZ/ACCA.

Clear verbal and written communication and ability to prepare accurate reports.

Proven knowledge of auditing standards and procedures, laws, rules, and regulations.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

High attention to detail and excellent analytical skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw

Deadline: 08 December 2023