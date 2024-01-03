Loan Officer x3 (Harare)

Job Description

PremierCredit Zimbabwe, a leading credit-only microfinance institution, is seeking to hire three motivated and dynamic individuals to join our team as Loan Officers. If you are passionate about finance and have a desire to make a difference in people's lives by providing access to credit, then this is the opportunity for you.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise a team of direct sales agents.

Conduct initial assessments on loan applications.

Enter loan applications into the loan management system once loans are approved.

Prepare disbursement schedules for approved loans.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A strong understanding of the lending process and financial products.

A degree/diploma in banking and finance.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced and target-driven environment.

Strong organizational and time management skills.

Previous experience in a similar role is an advantage.

How to Apply

If you believe you have what it takes to excel in this role and contribute to the success of PremierCredit Zimbabwe, please submit your application, including your resume and a cover letter, to: recruiting@premiercredit.co.zw

Put "Loan Officer" as the email subject, to make it easier for your application to be identified. We look forward to welcoming passionate and dedicated individuals to our team as we continue to empower individuals and businesses in Zimbabwe through access to credit.