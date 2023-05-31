Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Zimasco (Pvt) Limited

Mining Contracts Manager/ Mine Captain x2 (Shurugwi)

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited
Jun. 04, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division based at Shurugwi.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant post of Dispatch Clerk on a 3 year fixed term employment contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Managing Tributor and Contractor - run mining operations to ensure the achievement of set production targets.
  • Production and Capital Projects Planning and Scheduling.
  • Production Tonnage and Grade Reconciliation through the relevant service providers.
  • Budgeting and Cost Control.
  • Stock - pile Management Quality Control.
  • Ensuring safe operations by contractors including enforcing of safe mining standards.

Qualifications and Experience

  • BSc. Degree in Mining Engineering or Equivalent.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience.
  • Experience in hard rock mining (surface or underground) for at least 3 years.
  • A holder of a Full Blasting Licence.
  • A working knowledge of mining software systems.
  • Sound knowledge of HSEP / SHEQ practices.
  • Class 4 Driver’s licence.
  • Narrow seam dyke mining experience is an added advantage.
  • Mine Management Certificate of Competency is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to:

The Manpower Services Manager

Re: “MINING CONTRACTS MANAGER/MINE CAPTAIN”

Zimasco (Private) Limited

P.O. Box 124

SHURUGWI

OR Email to: recruitment@zimasco.co.zw

NB: Only applications from short-listed candidates will be acknowledged.

Deadline: 04 June 2023

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited

Established in 1926 as an exporter of chromite ore, ZIMASCO is the Largest integrated ferrochrome producer in Zimbabwe. It is a Chrome mining and smelting company based in Mtorashanga, Shurugwi, Kwekwe and headquartered in Harare.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited
Zimasco (Pvt) Limited

Clerks Of Works (Shurugwi)

Deadline:
Zimasco (Pvt) Limited
Zimasco (Pvt) Limited

Mining Contracts Officer/ Shift Boss x3 (Shurugwi)

Deadline:
Nash Furnishers
Nash Furnishers

Fitter And Turner (Harare)

Deadline:
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Electrician

Deadline:
Associated Belts and Bearings
Associated Belts and Bearings

Shop Manager

Deadline:
Mutare Polytechnic
Mutare Polytechnic

Technician

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback