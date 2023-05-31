Mining Contracts Manager/ Mine Captain x2 (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting, and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division based at Shurugwi.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individuals to fill the vacant post of Dispatch Clerk on a 3 year fixed term employment contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing Tributor and Contractor - run mining operations to ensure the achievement of set production targets.

Production and Capital Projects Planning and Scheduling.

Production Tonnage and Grade Reconciliation through the relevant service providers.

Budgeting and Cost Control.

Stock - pile Management Quality Control.

Ensuring safe operations by contractors including enforcing of safe mining standards.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc. Degree in Mining Engineering or Equivalent.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience.

Experience in hard rock mining (surface or underground) for at least 3 years.

A holder of a Full Blasting Licence.

A working knowledge of mining software systems.

Sound knowledge of HSEP / SHEQ practices.

Class 4 Driver’s licence.

Narrow seam dyke mining experience is an added advantage.

Mine Management Certificate of Competency is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to:

The Manpower Services Manager

Re: “MINING CONTRACTS MANAGER/MINE CAPTAIN”

Zimasco (Private) Limited

P.O. Box 124

SHURUGWI

OR Email to: recruitment@zimasco.co.zw

NB: Only applications from short-listed candidates will be acknowledged.

Deadline: 04 June 2023