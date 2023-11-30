Operations Business Leader (OMAO)

Job Description

Role reports into the Managing Director and incorporates aspects of service delivery, service quality through effectiveness and efficiency of design and operation of processes. The role works very closely with the technology function, to lead in the transformation of bank operations that support Treasury, International Payments, Exchange Control, distribution and service channels and related administrative and control activities.

As a member of the bank’s EXCO, take a proactive role in contributing to the performance of the bank, Through the support functions under operations, ensure quality service delivery and efficient processes.

Represent the bank at relevant industry forums of Heads of Operations.

Monitor competitor, and regulatory developments in relation to Operations and ensure the bank adopts relevant responses.

Responsible for re-engineering business processes to achieve high productivity and cost-effectiveness.

Deploy new innovative, technology-driven work processes.

Implement and maintain appropriate operating procedures manuals, user guides, management information systems, and tools to track the performance of the operations department, as part of service delivery to customers as well as to control operational risks.

Manage business continuity for service delivery and regulatory compliance. Liaise with the Bank’s Legal and Compliance for all necessary clarifications and guidance.

Be able to recommend, influence, demand, and challenge technology interventions for operations and service delivery.

Manage relevant end-to-end service improvement initiatives and provide regular progress reports.

Monitor and maintain control of day-to-day operations (Account Services, Messaging Centre (SWIFT), Trade and Payments, Credit Back Office and treasury.

Back Office Operations) as per the respective Operations policies.

Minimise losses arising due to operational, and process lapses within set appetite and loss limits.

Design transaction and reconciliation rules and oversee Processing and reconciliation accuracy of accounts owned by the unit.

Identify and manage Key Operational Risks through a standardized approach. Design Key Control Self Assessments (KCSA) to manage the risk objectives

Ensure adherence to operational policies, procedures, service standards and performance measures in all areas including managing Operational Risks and KYC.

Business engagement and dialogues:

Support the Managing Director in fulfilling requirements of the department within the Group and with other relevant partners.

Ensure effective collaboration with other departments within the bank.

Lead the team for high performance.

To work with business to define end-to-end service levels through agreed metrics or SLA’s that are measurable, meaningful and meet business expectations.

Ensure Impact of problems is agreed in the SLA (severities are clearly defined) and that there are no instances where an SLA is met but business expectation is not satisfactory.

Ensure SLA reporting analysis is carried out and communicated to relevant business managers.

Ensure system improvement plans are in place and tracked.

Work with business to schedule maintenance downtime windows.

Ensure standard change process is adhered to and that business fully understand and approve planned changes.

Ensure changes are ready for production and properly tested prior to implementation.

Bachelor Commerce: Finance (Required), Bachelor of Economics (BEcon): Economics (Required)

Skills: Banking, Banking, Banking Operations, Banking Systems, Bank Marketing, Business, Business Banking, Business Continuity, Business Processes, Change Processes, Control Self Assessments, Credit, Design, End-to-End Testing, Information Systems, International Payments, Leadership, Management Information, Management Information Systems (MIS), Negotiation, Office Administration, Operational Risks, Payment Handling, People Management, Procedure Manuals {+ 12 more}.

