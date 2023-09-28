Project Accountant (Bulawayo)

Provide oversight of daily fiscal processes.

Review payment packages for budget availability and correct coding.

Review and post transactions in the accounting system

Ensure timely processing and disbursement of payments to suppliers.

Timely preparation and submission of monthly invoices and projections report.

Supervise work of Finance Assistant and recording and approving ledger transactions.

Cash flow analysis and planning.

Supervise work of Finance Assistants and recording and review ledger transactions

Budgeting and Budget Monitoring:

Develop and coordinate in the budget justifications and monitor utilization against strategic objectives and provide financial expertise.

Provide real time data to allow for immediate budget monitoring.

Risk Management and Internal Controls:

Help in the creation, revision and implementation of policies and SOPs in the Finance Department.

Offer compliance oversight for internal purchases as well as sub expenditures.

Facilitate compliance to laws and regulations for the organisation.

Support internal and external audit processes.

Sub-Award Management:

Review partner invoices and projections, provide feedback and forward to the next level for further review and approval.

Provide technical guidance to partner finance teams.

Review of partner budgets and proposals for accuracy, completeness, and clarity to ensure high quality of final submissions.

General Year End Close support –support partners to close the books and complete their projections and invoicing timely.

Review of internal controls, processes, and systems of partner organisations.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Accounting Honours degree or equivalent degree from a reputable University.

Member of a professional accounting board such as ACCA, ICAZ, CIMA, or CPA.

Relevant Post Graduate degree (MSc/MBA) or equivalent is an added advantage.

At least 3 years of experience in a similar role in an NGO setup.

Experience in Financial Management of USG funds is an added advantage.

Experience in budgeting, donor financial reporting, sub-awards management.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

MS Office Skills.

Proficiency in computer skills and use of relevant accounting software packages.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certificates clearly indicating position applied for to: projaccountant@zimttech.org. For your application to be considered applicants must use their Zim-TTECH email address. Please note that this is an internal advert and must not be shared externally.

Commitment to Diversity

Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 02 October 2023