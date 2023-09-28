Project Accountant (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Project Accountant for the anticipated HIV care and treatment, DREAMS and VMMC programs. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
The Project Accountant reports to the Finance Manager and has supervisory responsibility over aspects of financial recording, reporting and partner management. The incumbent provides timely, accurate and compliant financial reporting to support programs.
Duties and Responsibilities
Financial Management and Reporting:
- Provide oversight of daily fiscal processes.
- Review payment packages for budget availability and correct coding.
- Review and post transactions in the accounting system
- Ensure timely processing and disbursement of payments to suppliers.
- Timely preparation and submission of monthly invoices and projections report.
- Supervise work of Finance Assistant and recording and approving ledger transactions.
- Cash flow analysis and planning.
- Supervise work of Finance Assistants and recording and review ledger transactions
Budgeting and Budget Monitoring:
- Develop and coordinate in the budget justifications and monitor utilization against strategic objectives and provide financial expertise.
- Provide real time data to allow for immediate budget monitoring.
Risk Management and Internal Controls:
- Help in the creation, revision and implementation of policies and SOPs in the Finance Department.
- Offer compliance oversight for internal purchases as well as sub expenditures.
- Facilitate compliance to laws and regulations for the organisation.
- Support internal and external audit processes.
Sub-Award Management:
- Review partner invoices and projections, provide feedback and forward to the next level for further review and approval.
- Provide technical guidance to partner finance teams.
- Review of partner budgets and proposals for accuracy, completeness, and clarity to ensure high quality of final submissions.
- General Year End Close support –support partners to close the books and complete their projections and invoicing timely.
- Review of internal controls, processes, and systems of partner organisations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Accounting Honours degree or equivalent degree from a reputable University.
- Member of a professional accounting board such as ACCA, ICAZ, CIMA, or CPA.
- Relevant Post Graduate degree (MSc/MBA) or equivalent is an added advantage.
- At least 3 years of experience in a similar role in an NGO setup.
- Experience in Financial Management of USG funds is an added advantage.
- Experience in budgeting, donor financial reporting, sub-awards management.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
- MS Office Skills.
- Proficiency in computer skills and use of relevant accounting software packages.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certificates clearly indicating position applied for to: projaccountant@zimttech.org. For your application to be considered applicants must use their Zim-TTECH email address. Please note that this is an internal advert and must not be shared externally.
Commitment to Diversity
Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 02 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zim-TTECH is a locally registered health trust established by experienced and passionate public health professionals who have a demonstrated track record in improving clinical services and revitalizing health systems. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in 44 districts in Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org